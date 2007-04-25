Greens expose CO2 folly of Strasbourg parliament

The double seat arrangement of the European Parliament generates at least 20,000 extra tonnes of CO2 emissions – equalling 13,000 return flights from London to New York - according to a new study.

The report, written by consultancy agency Eco-Logica and commissioned by Green MEPs Caroline Lucas and Jean Lambert, will be presented in Strasbourg on Wednesday (25 April) and looks into the environmental costs of having two seats for the EU's assembly - in Brussels and Strasbourg.

The ...