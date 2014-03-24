British Lords want more power over EU laws

National parliaments should be able to initiate reviews of existing EU law, according to a report by the UK parliament.
The paper, published on Monday (24 March), by the House of Lords' EU committee, says domestic lawmakers should have more power in the EU legislative process.
"There should be a way for a group of like-minded national parliaments to make constructive suggestions for EU policy initiatives," it notes.
"We would envisage a ‘Green Card’ as recognising a right f...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
