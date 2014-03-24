Ad
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said to have his eyes on the premiership (Photo: Asteris Masouras)

Far-left set for big gains in European Parliament elections

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe's far-left is set to almost double its deputies in the upcoming European Parliament elections in May.

Poll predictions indicate that the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group is set to become the parliament's third or fourth largest group, with the number of deputies rising from the current 35 to around 60.

At third place, it would replace the liberals (ALDE), behind the centre-left S&D and centre-right EPP.

Among the far-left hopefuls are candidate...

