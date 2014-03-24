Far-left set for big gains in European Parliament elections

Europe's far-left is set to almost double its deputies in the upcoming European Parliament elections in May.
Poll predictions indicate that the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group is set to become the parliament's third or fourth largest group, with the number of deputies rising from the current 35 to around 60.
At third place, it would replace the liberals (ALDE), behind the centre-left S&D and centre-right EPP.
Among the far-left hopefuls are candidate...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
