EU commission to rewrite water laws after citizens' campaign

The EU is set to re-write its legislation on access to drinking water, the European Commission said Wednesday (19 March), in response to a pan-EU campaign backed by 1.8 million people.
"We will launch an EU-wide public consultation on the drinking water legislation in view of improving access to quality water in the EU," Maros Sefcovic, the EU's administrative relations commissioner, said.
"No doubt this will lead to a revision of the existing legislation," he noted, adding that ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
