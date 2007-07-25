Brussels embraces Libya after medics' release

Libya can look forward to "a new era of relations" with the European Union on political and economic areas following the release of European medical staff who have spent the last eight years in Libyan jail.

The five Bulgarian nurses and Palestinian doctor were freed on Tuesday morning (24 July) and flown to the Bulgarian capital Sofia under a deal between Libya and the EU on medical aid, trade and improved political ties.

"We are entering a new era of the relations between Libya a...