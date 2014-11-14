Romania to elect new president after 'wretched' campaign

Romanians head to the polling stations on Sunday (16 November) to choose between Socialist prime minister Victor Ponta and Klaus Iohannis, a Liberal mayor of German ethnicity, with questions raised about the fate of democracy in the country.

It is an uneven fight.

"You have huge Ponta billboards everywhere. And then, here and there, a small poster with Iohannis," a Nordic traveller who visited Bucharest last week told this website.

Ponta's official campaign kicked off mid-...