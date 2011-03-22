EU council puts down marker on budget cuts

The EU Council is planning to cut its €540 million internal budget by 4.4 percent in 2012 in a move causing potential embarrassment for the European Parliament.
The council unveiled its decision at a meeting of EU diplomats last week. It is set to see 20 job cuts and less money spent on interpreters and travel expenses.
Its secretary general, Pierre de Boissieu, in a letter to the Hungarian EU presidency dated 7 March and seen by this website, said: "I am acutely aware of the dif...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
