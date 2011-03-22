EU council puts down marker on budget cuts

The EU Council is planning to cut its €540 million internal budget by 4.4 percent in 2012 in a move causing potential embarrassment for the European Parliament.

The council unveiled its decision at a meeting of EU diplomats last week. It is set to see 20 job cuts and less money spent on interpreters and travel expenses.

Its secretary general, Pierre de Boissieu, in a letter to the Hungarian EU presidency dated 7 March and seen by this website, said: "I am acutely aware of the dif...