Parliament demands France immediately stop Roma expulsions

The European Parliament on Thursday (9 September) called for the immediate "suspen[sion of] all expulsions of Roma" by France and all other EU states engaged in the practice, and urged policymakers to avoid "inflammatory rhetoric".

The news came as Paris and Bucharest continued to trade barbs over who is to blame for the failure to integrate the minority.

The resolution, warning against "lending credibility to racist statements and the actions of extreme right-wing groups," was ba...