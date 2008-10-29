Sarkozy wants more EU crisis funding

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has called for an EU crisis fund for member states to be extended from €12 billion currently to "at least" €20 billion.

Mr Sarkozy - whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency - will make the proposal to his EU counterparts when they meet in Brussels next Friday (7 November).

Currently, an EU "community mechanism" allows member states to receive medium-term loans from a common pot of €12 billion.

