Full text of the interview with Monica Macovei

This article contains the full text of an interview with Romanian justice minister Monica Macovei by Valentina Pop, European affairs editor with the Romanian daily newspaper "Romania libera," conducted for EUobserver on 3 January.

EUobserver : EU justice Commissioner Franco Frattini said that you are to be thanked for "a big part of the success of Romanian accession." Do you feel that your mission is accomplished?

"A part of it is accomplished, yes. Romania is a full mem...