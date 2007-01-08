Ad
euobserver
Monica Macovei - "we have a political class that has not been investigated, neither controlled, nor subjected to standards for 16 years" (Photo: Romanian government)

Full text of the interview with Monica Macovei

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

This article contains the full text of an interview with Romanian justice minister Monica Macovei by Valentina Pop, European affairs editor with the Romanian daily newspaper "Romania libera," conducted for EUobserver on 3 January.

EUobserver : EU justice Commissioner Franco Frattini said that you are to be thanked for "a big part of the success of Romanian accession." Do you feel that your mission is accomplished?

"A part of it is accomplished, yes. Romania is a full mem...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romania to slow anti-corruption fight, minister warns
Monica Macovei - "we have a political class that has not been investigated, neither controlled, nor subjected to standards for 16 years" (Photo: Romanian government)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections