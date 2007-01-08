Romania to slow anti-corruption fight, minister warns

Romanian justice minister and anti-corruption campaigner Monica Macovei has warned in an interview with EUobserver that now that Romania is a member of the EU, Bucharest's clampdown on corruption will slow down, saying her own prime minister "shows the wish of non-involvement."

Just days after Romania became an EU member on 1 January, Ms Macovei has said that political support for reforms is visibly waning, with the parliament and judges all appearing unwilling to reform further, despi...