Monica Macovei feels unloved even among minister colleagues (Photo: Romanian government)

Romania to slow anti-corruption fight, minister warns

by Valentina Pop, BUCHAREST,

Romanian justice minister and anti-corruption campaigner Monica Macovei has warned in an interview with EUobserver that now that Romania is a member of the EU, Bucharest's clampdown on corruption will slow down, saying her own prime minister "shows the wish of non-involvement."

Just days after Romania became an EU member on 1 January, Ms Macovei has said that political support for reforms is visibly waning, with the parliament and judges all appearing unwilling to reform further, despi...

Full text of the interview with Monica Macovei
