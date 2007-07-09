Brussels calls on member states to step up fight against fraud

The European Commission has called on EU member states to cooperate more with Brussels on fighting abnormalities with EU funds. A new report shows that over €1 billion of EU money was affected by irregularities and suspected fraud across the bloc in 2006.

EU anti-fraud commissioner Siim Kallas on Monday (9 July) presented the annual commission report on the issue, calling for more timely, precise and complete information from the EU states when they suspect fraud cases.

Without co...