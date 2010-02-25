Greece comes to standstill as citizens focus anger on EU

Greece came to a standstill on Wednesday as millions of workers, both public and private, stayed away from work in protest at the government's austerity programme and anger at the European Union's role in enforcing the cuts.

A one-day general strike grounded all flights and buses, trains and ferries were halted. Schools, government ministries, local authorities were also closed, with hospitals only manned by emergency staff.

An estimated 2 million people downed tools, although acc...