Ad
euobserver
The strike drew high a participation rate although the demonstrations was more modest in size (Photo: solidnet_photos)

Greece comes to standstill as citizens focus anger on EU

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Greece came to a standstill on Wednesday as millions of workers, both public and private, stayed away from work in protest at the government's austerity programme and anger at the European Union's role in enforcing the cuts.

A one-day general strike grounded all flights and buses, trains and ferries were halted. Schools, government ministries, local authorities were also closed, with hospitals only manned by emergency staff.

An estimated 2 million people downed tools, although acc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The strike drew high a participation rate although the demonstrations was more modest in size (Photo: solidnet_photos)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections