EU populists not actually that 'popular', says global activist

Place Jourdan in Brussels on a summer night, packed with people cheering the Belgian 'Red Devils' football team playing England on large TV screens in bars and restaurants.
Just a few hundred metres up the road, Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel was fighting another major battle. She needed to strike a compromise about Europe's future migration policy, or risk splitting her own government and potentially the European Union.
The Belgians won and Merkel landed the deal. But both vi...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
