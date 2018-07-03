Ad
euobserver
Avaaz, the world's largest activist network, is gearing up to boost voter turnout in the 2019 European parliament elections. It previously campaigned in Europe over Glyphosate and saving the bee population (Photo: Avaaz)

Interview

EU populists not actually that 'popular', says global activist

EU Political
by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Place Jourdan in Brussels on a summer night, packed with people cheering the Belgian 'Red Devils' football team playing England on large TV screens in bars and restaurants.

Just a few hundred metres up the road, Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel was fighting another major battle. She needed to strike a compromise about Europe's future migration policy, or risk splitting her own government and potentially the European Union.

The Belgians won and Merkel landed the deal. But both vi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Meet the European Parliament's twittersphere
Bavaria rebels could unseat Merkel over migration
Failure to reform MEP expenses would hit 2019 elections 'badly'
EU 'migration summit': big on promises, short on detail
Avaaz, the world's largest activist network, is gearing up to boost voter turnout in the 2019 European parliament elections. It previously campaigned in Europe over Glyphosate and saving the bee population (Photo: Avaaz)

Tags

EU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections