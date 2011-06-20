EU to Greece: New austerity package or no cash

EU finance minsters warned Greece on Tuesday that it must achieve "national unity" on its new austerity package and push through the measures or the latest tranche of bail-out cash would not be handed over.

The economy chiefs said that the sum ,€12 billion, will be disbursed mid-July pending the latest EU-IMF-ECB assessment of the country's compliance with already agreed austerity and structural adjustment and "the passing of key laws on the fiscal strategy and privatisation by the Gree...