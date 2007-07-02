Poland predicts lively Portuguese finale on new EU treaty

Poland has raised the prospect of opening two sensitive issues during the forthcoming negotiations on a new EU treaty with the Polish representative at the talks predicting it will "not be boring."\n \nJust one week after EU leaders agreed on the outline of a revised treaty to replace the rejected constitution, Warsaw has sparked concern in several European quarters by signalling it wants to further examine both the voting system compromise and the human rights charter.
Poland has raise...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here