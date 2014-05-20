EU countries send aid for Bosnia, Serbia floods

A dozen EU countries have sent equipment to Bosnia and Serbia to help them deal with “the incredible force of nature” of springtime floods.

EU aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva told press on Monday (19 May) the equipment includes helicopters, boats, tents, water pumps, water purification kits, medicine, food, mountain-going trucks and around 450 disaster relief experts.

She noted that some landslides have disturbed wartime landmines, posing a threat to people trying to dig o...