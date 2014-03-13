Ad
euobserver
Putin (c): Kremlin decisions are not made by the official hierarchy (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

EU diplomats start putting names on Russia blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have started talks on who to blacklist for Russia’s invasion of Crimea, but few think it will make Russian leader Vladimir Putin retreat.

The EU on Wednesday (12 March) agreed to impose visa bans and asset freezes on “persons responsible for actions which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine … and entities associated with them.”

Talks on who to name have so far taken place outside EU structures.

The British...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Putin (c): Kremlin decisions are not made by the official hierarchy (Photo: premier.gov.ru)

