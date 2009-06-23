EU delivers fresh warning to Bosnia

Bosnian leaders should improve the political climate in their country and bring a halt to their inflammatory rhetoric or they risk slowing down Bosnia's European Union integration, both the EU and NATO said in a new warning to Sarajevo on Monday (22 June).

"It is an objective that Bosnia-Herzegovina will be able to come closer to the European Union institutions and to the Euro-Atlantic institutions," EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana told journalists after meeting NATO Secretary Gen...