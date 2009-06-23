Ad
euobserver

EU delivers fresh warning to Bosnia

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Bosnian leaders should improve the political climate in their country and bring a halt to their inflammatory rhetoric or they risk slowing down Bosnia's European Union integration, both the EU and NATO said in a new warning to Sarajevo on Monday (22 June).

"It is an objective that Bosnia-Herzegovina will be able to come closer to the European Union institutions and to the Euro-Atlantic institutions," EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana told journalists after meeting NATO Secretary Gen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections