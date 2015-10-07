Merkel and Hollande to lay out EU vision in Strasbourg

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande will address the European Parliament together for the first time on Wednesday (7 October).
They are expected to talk about the refugees crisis, the euro, and European values.
Leaders will speak 15 minutes each before a debate with the parliament's political group chiefs.
"This is a historic visit for historically difficult times", said the president of the parliament, Martin Schulz, who initiated the vi...
