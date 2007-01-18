UK begins offensive against full-blown EU constitution

The UK has already begun its offensive against a full-blown version of the EU constitution in direct response to a call yesterday by Germany to put the talks back on track.

Speaking about getting the re-worked document ready by the 2009 European elections, chancellor Angela Merkel warned that if the constitutional block continued in the EU then it would be an "historic failure" for the bloc.

In an apparent aside to London - a strong proponent of further enlargement - the chancello...