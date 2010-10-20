Ad
EP chief Jerzy Buzek greets Ms Ashton in Strasbourg. 'We're all one happy family now' an EU official said (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Full speed ahead on EU diplomacy after Strasbourg vote

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (20 October) adopted by a crushing majority new budgetary and staff regulations for the European External Action Service (EEAS), clearing the last legal hurdle for the launch of the new institution.

"It's a historic vote. We're all one happy family now," an official in the entourage of EEAS chief Catherine Ashton told EUobserver.

EU foreign ministers are set to approve the parliament decision when they meet in Brussels on Monday. Ms Ashton is t...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

