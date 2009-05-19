Ad
Mr Rehn will study and analyse the Slovenian response "shortly." (Photo: European Commission)

Slovenia wants changes to Croatia border resolution plan

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn on Tuesday (19 May) confirmed he had received Slovenia's response to his latest proposal aimed at solving the long-standing border dispute between Croatia and Slovenia, saying he would meet the two countries' foreign ministers in the coming weeks to discuss amendments submitted by Ljubljana.

"I just received the [Slovenian] response personally," Mr Rehn said at a press conference in Brussels.

"I will study and analyse this response in detail ...

