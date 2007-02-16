Ad
euobserver
The EU should take over as the key player in Bosnia, argues the NGO (Photo: EUPM)

EU entry carrot not enough for Bosnia, NGO says

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The EU should take over as the main international player in Bosnia after the UN's office in the ex-Yugoslav country is closed by the end of this year, according to a new NGO report which also suggests Europe needs more than just enlargement promises to overcome Bosnia's ethnic divisions.

The new report by International Crisis Group published on Thursday (15 February) argues that "the international community has not yet reached a point where it can safely declare victory and leave [Bosn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The EU should take over as the key player in Bosnia, argues the NGO (Photo: EUPM)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections