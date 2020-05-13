EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears

The EU's external borders will be shut down until mid-June as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although cross-border travel within the bloc could be resumed earlier.

The European Commission is set to announce a three-phase approach on Wednesday (13 May) to gradually reopen internal borders.

"The main criteria that must be used [by member states] to keep or lift internal border is the approximation of the epidemiological situation in different countries," the hea...