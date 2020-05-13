Ad
euobserver
'The process will be complicated. Member states have introduced different measures in a very uncoordinated manner and unwinding these different national decisions will take some time,' warned Monique Pariat (Photo: U.S. Army Europe Images)

EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU's external borders will be shut down until mid-June as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although cross-border travel within the bloc could be resumed earlier.

The European Commission is set to announce a three-phase approach on Wednesday (13 May) to gradually reopen internal borders.

"The main criteria that must be used [by member states] to keep or lift internal border is the approximation of the epidemiological situation in different countries," the hea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU pledges help, as tourism faces €400bn hit
EU Commission clash with countries over travel refund
New rules coming for Europeans' summer travel
Small print: Do EU travellers get virus insurance?
'The process will be complicated. Member states have introduced different measures in a very uncoordinated manner and unwinding these different national decisions will take some time,' warned Monique Pariat (Photo: U.S. Army Europe Images)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections