EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears

The EU's external borders will be shut down until mid-June as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although cross-border travel within the bloc could be resumed earlier.
The European Commission is set to announce a three-phase approach on Wednesday (13 May) to gradually reopen internal borders.
"The main criteria that must be used [by member states] to keep or lift internal border is the approximation of the epidemiological situation in different countries," the hea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.