An intercontinental ballistic missile being launched - Russia says Iran has no technology to make them (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states raise no objection to US missile plan at NATO forum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US plans to build a shield against intercontinental missiles in Poland and the Czech republic received tacit approval from the 26 NATO member countries at a meeting on Thursday (19 April), despite opposition to the plan inside the EU and from Russia.

"There were no critical comments on the US system," NATO spokesman James Appathurai said after the first meeting of high-level NATO political representatives on the US plan, held at NATO headquarters just a few kilometres outside the EU cap...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

