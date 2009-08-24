Commission under fire in Irish Lisbon treaty campaign

The European Commission's delegation in Ireland has stirred complaints by publishing a statement about the Lisbon treaty in the midst of the referendum campaign.

The delegation on its website on Friday (21 August) wrote a five point refutation of Irish farmers' allegations that Lisbon would alter inheritance rights, reduce Ireland's EU voting weight and lead to Turkish accession.

"The statements of the Irish farm lobby group (Farmers for No) on the Lisbon Treaty and on EU polici...