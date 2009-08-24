Commission under fire in Irish Lisbon treaty campaign

The European Commission's delegation in Ireland has stirred complaints by publishing a statement about the Lisbon treaty in the midst of the referendum campaign.
The delegation on its website on Friday (21 August) wrote a five point refutation of Irish farmers' allegations that Lisbon would alter inheritance rights, reduce Ireland's EU voting weight and lead to Turkish accession.
"The statements of the Irish farm lobby group (Farmers for No) on the Lisbon Treaty and on EU polici...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.