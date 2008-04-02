Ad
euobserver

Vienna and Bratislava make joint bid for European tech institute

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Vienna and Bratislava have launched a cross-border joint bid to be host to the administrative headquarters of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Europe's planned network of universities modelled on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Austrian and Slovakian capitals submitted a joint application to the European Union on Tuesday (1 April) along with a letter signed by Austrian Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, accordi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections