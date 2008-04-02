Vienna and Bratislava make joint bid for European tech institute

Vienna and Bratislava have launched a cross-border joint bid to be host to the administrative headquarters of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Europe's planned network of universities modelled on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Austrian and Slovakian capitals submitted a joint application to the European Union on Tuesday (1 April) along with a letter signed by Austrian Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, accordi...