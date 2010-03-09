MEPs threaten budget veto over diplomatic service

Members of the European Parliament have expressed anger over a series of papers outlining how the EU's future diplomatic service may look.

"What is on paper at the moment is insufficient, utterly insufficient," says German centre-right MEP Elmar Brok, in charge of drawing up parliament's opinion on the issue.

MEPs fear that current proposals, drawn up and circulated by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton last week, seek to take away too much of what is directly the European ...