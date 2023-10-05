Bye-bye Bettel? What to watch for in Luxembourg's election

Luxembourg's parliamentary election this Sunday (8 October) will be "an exciting race." At least if political scientist Anna-Lena Högenauer of the University of Luxembourg is to be believed.

One reason: the polls are very close. Luxembourgish prime minister Xavier Bettel of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) could be replaced after almost 10 years in office.

In the latest poll, by Sonndesfro, the current three-party coalition of Bettel's DP, the Social Democrats (Luxembourg Social...