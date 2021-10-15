Ad
euobserver
MEPs want EU Parliament president David Sassoli (c) to force EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's hand

MEPs urge Sassoli to sue EU Commission on rule of law

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs in the legal-affairs committee on Thursday (14 October) evening recommended that the European Parliament president, David Sassoli, should sue the EU Commission for failing to act on a potential suspension of EU funds for rule-of-law violators.

With 13 votes in favour, three against, and six abstentions, the committee said parliament should file a complaint at the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Many MEPs have been keeping the commission under pressure to use a 'conditionali...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary play for time in 'symbolic' EU court case
MEPs press ahead with suing Commission on rule-of-law tool
Rule-of-law issues still hold up Hungary-Poland recovery plans
MEPs could sue EU Commission over rule-of-law tool
MEPs want EU Parliament president David Sassoli (c) to force EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's hand

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections