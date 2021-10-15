MEPs urge Sassoli to sue EU Commission on rule of law

MEPs in the legal-affairs committee on Thursday (14 October) evening recommended that the European Parliament president, David Sassoli, should sue the EU Commission for failing to act on a potential suspension of EU funds for rule-of-law violators.

With 13 votes in favour, three against, and six abstentions, the committee said parliament should file a complaint at the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Many MEPs have been keeping the commission under pressure to use a 'conditionali...