Is Rome mayor election death-knell for 5-Star Movement?

Romans will go to the ballot box on Sunday and Monday (3-4 October) to elect their next mayor, and the outcome is bound to reshape power relations among ruling coalition parties.
Even if local, it will be the first major election after the rise to power of Mario Draghi's 'national emergency' cabinet embracing different political groups. The outcome is expected to further open cracks within the ruling coalition and test the unity among...
Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.
