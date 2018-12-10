Ad
euobserver
Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok (r) will ask EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini (l) to start work on the new measures (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France and Germany back Dutch on human rights sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials will shortly start drawing up new human rights sanctions, if foreign ministers give the nod to a Dutch plan at talks in Brussels on Monday (10 December).

The visa bans and asset freezes are meant to end impunity for individual abusers no matter where they come from.

They are also meant to snap into place more quickly than old-fashioned, country-based EU sanctions.

Britain, France, and Germany back the Dutch idea, EU diplomats told EUobserver on the eve of toda...

