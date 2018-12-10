France and Germany back Dutch on human rights sanctions

EU officials will shortly start drawing up new human rights sanctions, if foreign ministers give the nod to a Dutch plan at talks in Brussels on Monday (10 December).

The visa bans and asset freezes are meant to end impunity for individual abusers no matter where they come from.

They are also meant to snap into place more quickly than old-fashioned, country-based EU sanctions.

Britain, France, and Germany back the Dutch idea, EU diplomats told EUobserver on the eve of toda...