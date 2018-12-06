Razor-edge victory for more lobbying transparency at EP

Centre-right and liberal MEPs at committee level in the European Parliament on Thursday (6 December) broadly voted against new rules to boost transparency in the institution.
However, their objections were overturned and outvoted by other MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee (AFCO), in a surprise, razor-edge, result.
The new rules require committee chairs and others given special tasks to draft reports, known as rapporteurs, to publish online all scheduled meetings with l...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
