euobserver
Centre-right MEPs raise their hands to vote against allowing the public to know the lobbyists they meet. (Photo: EUobserver)

Razor-edge victory for more lobbying transparency at EP

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Centre-right and liberal MEPs at committee level in the European Parliament on Thursday (6 December) broadly voted against new rules to boost transparency in the institution.

However, their objections were overturned and outvoted by other MEPs in the constitutional affairs committee (AFCO), in a surprise, razor-edge, result.

The new rules require committee chairs and others given special tasks to draft reports, known as rapporteurs, to publish online all scheduled meetings with l...

Centre-right MEPs raise their hands to vote against allowing the public to know the lobbyists they meet. (Photo: EUobserver)

