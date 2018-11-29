Ad
euobserver
The leaders of the 'Visegrad Four' - Poland, Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia (Photo: Polish prime minister's office)

Visegrad migration policy risks undermining own economy

Migration
EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Robert Steenland, Warsaw,

People's migration fears have been an easy one to exploit for electoral opportunism by many politicians in Europe.

Particularly in the Visegrad states of Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, it has either brought nationalist anti-immigration parties into power or he...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Visegrad Four 'nothing to hide' on rule of law issue
Austria and Czech elections will change Visegrad dynamics
Visegrad cracks and divisions
Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue
The leaders of the 'Visegrad Four' - Poland, Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia (Photo: Polish prime minister's office)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections