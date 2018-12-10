COP24: vital to keep big polluters away from climate policy

In heavily coal-reliant Poland, the ongoing round of international climate talks is marred by the sponsorship of coal and gas companies.

Tackling climate change is not compatible with giving the fossil fuel industry a place at the negotiating table. With stakes this high, it is vital to keep big polluters away from climate policy-makers.

The recently released report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made very clear tha...