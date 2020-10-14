Ad
euobserver
Cyprus has earned some €7bn from selling EU passports since 2013 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Cyprus risks EU legal threat over selling 'Golden Passports'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Cyprus may end up in court facing the European Commission for selling EU citizenship to wealthy individuals with possible criminal backgrounds.

The statement from the EU Commission on Tuesday (13 October) follows revelations by an undercover team of Al Jazeera journalists.

The investigation covertly filmed Cypriot politicians willing to bend the rules to secure...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus
Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?
Tags

Rule of Law

Related articles

euobserver

