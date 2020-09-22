Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament usually defends LGBTI rights - but appears to have overlooked Paval Sieviaryniec's record (Photo: European Parliament)

Exclusive

'Big Three' EP groups nominate homophobe for Sakharov prize

EU & the World
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The three major political groups in the European Parliament have included a homophobe in their collective candidacy list for the prestiguous annual Sakharov Prize.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP), centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and liberal Renew Europe have all nominated the democratic opposition in Belarus, represented by the coordination council.

But among the names floa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Lukashenko threatens protesters after Russia bailout
Cyprus leaves EU ministers red-faced on Belarus
Raif Badawi: Saudi blogger wins Sakharov Prize
The European Parliament usually defends LGBTI rights - but appears to have overlooked Paval Sieviaryniec's record (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections