EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell spoke of targeted sanctions against the Belarusian regime (Photo: European Union)

EU ministers urged to talk Belarus, Turkey sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have urged foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to call emergency foreign ministers talks on potential Belarus and Turkey sanctions.

The foreign ministers of Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states asked for a snap meeting on Belarus after gathering in Riga on Tuesday (11 August).

"EU foreign ministers should meet as soon as possible," Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said, as lethal clashes between Belarus security forces and protesters continued for a third day, ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

