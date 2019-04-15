Ad
euobserver
"Agriculture will certainly not be part of these negotiations", Cecilia Malmstroem said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU seeks mini-trade detente with US

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have agreed to open trade talks with the US in a bid to rebuild relations with their oldest partner on the world stage.

They gave the European Commission the green light on Monday (15 April) to try to remove tariffs on "industrial goods", excluding cars and agricultural produce.

They also agreed to try to harmonise product technical specifications to make trade flow more easily.

"It's in their [the Americans'] hands now, we're ready [to start talks] as soon as t...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

