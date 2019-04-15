EU seeks mini-trade detente with US

EU states have agreed to open trade talks with the US in a bid to rebuild relations with their oldest partner on the world stage.

They gave the European Commission the green light on Monday (15 April) to try to remove tariffs on "industrial goods", excluding cars and agricultural produce.

They also agreed to try to harmonise product technical specifications to make trade flow more easily.

"It's in their [the Americans'] hands now, we're ready [to start talks] as soon as t...