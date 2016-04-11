Greece and creditors 'make progress' in review talks

Greece and its international lenders have made “progress” in talks on a review of Greek reforms needed to unlock new money, as talks continued on Monday (11 April).

Representatives of the European Commission, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM, the eurozone's bailout fund), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the European Central Bank (ECB), had talks which lasted until deep in the night, and were due to be picked up again on Monday.

“Progress has been made over the week...