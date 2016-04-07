Germany investigates comedian over Erdogan poem

A German satirist could face three years in prison for a poem about Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a freedom of speech case that could turn against chancellor Angela Merkel.

Jan Boehmermann, a comedian and a presenter on Germany's main TV channel, the ZDF public broadcaster, could be charged with "insulting a representative of a foreign state" after a prosecutor in Mainz, where ZDF is based, launched an investigation.

Under the German criminal code it is an offence to ...