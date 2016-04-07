Ad
Disillusioned Yes campaigners after the exit poll showed a big win for the No side (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Dutch reject EU-Ukraine treaty in referendum

by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

Dutch voters have overwhelmingly rejected the association agreement between the European Union and Ukraine, which had already been ratified by the other 27 EU member states.

On Wednesday (6 April), 61.1 percent voted No, 38.1 percent voted Yes, and 0.8 percent chose not to pick a side. The voter turnout was 32.2 percent, just over the required threshold of 30 percent.

The final result became clear around midnight, but a broad No victory was already predicted by the exit poll publi...

