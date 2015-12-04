Ad
EU-Swiss relations have been strained since an immigration referendum in 2014 (Photo: Jean-Noël Dollé)

Switzerland threatens EU immigration quota

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Swiss government announced Friday (4 December) it would limit immigration from EU countries with a unilateral quota by March 2016 if it is unable to strike a deal with the EU.

Switzerland is not an EU member, but belongs to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) with Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Like all four EFTA countries, Switzerland has signed the Schengen agreement, which allows EU citizens to enter the Alpine country freely – and vice versa.

But in a February ...

