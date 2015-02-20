Ad
euobserver
Matteo Renzi - good at finding alliances to push through his agenda (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Renzi - one year on

EU Political
by Alvise Armellini, Rome,

One year on from ousting from party colleague Enrico Letta to become the youngest-ever prime minister since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, the go-getting Matteo Renzi is still the coolest kid on Italy’s political scene. Even if he has fallen short of delivering the radical change he promised when he conquered power.

Less than three weeks after a 22 February swearing-in ceremony, Renzi suggested that he could revolutionise Italy’s tax, justice, and bureaucratic systems in the space o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Renzi continues row with new EU commission chief
Matteo Renzi - good at finding alliances to push through his agenda (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections