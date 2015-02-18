Ad
The EU foreign service earlier this week acknowledged that Russian armed forces are fighting in Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU warns Russia as Ukraine ceasefire breaks down

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU foreign service said on Wednesday (18 February) it is “ready to take appropriate action” if Russia continues to violate the latest Minsk ceasefire.

Its statement noted: “The actions by the Russia-backed separatists in Debaltseve are a clear violation of the ceasefire. The separatists must stop all military activities. Russia and the separatists have to immediately and fully implement the commitments agreed to in Minsk”.

“The EU stands ready to take appropriate action in ca...

