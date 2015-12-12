Red lines for climate activists at Paris summit

“Participants over here! Media, go down there!”

A female organizer of a protest at the climate change conference in Paris on Friday (11 December) had to give orders so that she could distinguish activists from journalists.

This is not always easy at the summit, due to a high concentration of media combined with long periods of inactivity outside the closed doors behind which ministers are negotiating a new climate treaty.

Thanks to a frequent lack of things to film or photo...