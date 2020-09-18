Ad
Spain had been one of the most 'dogmatic' non-recognisers of Kosovo, in an EU group that also includes Cyprus, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia (Photo: Yu Ju Chiu)

Spain to recognise Kosovo if it gets Serbia deal

by Ekrem Krasniqi and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Spain would be prepared to recognise Kosovo if it clinched a deal with Serbia, Madrid has said, in the first positive signal of its kind since EU-brokered talks resumed.

"Our position is not obstructionist. It is, on the contrary, a constructive one," the Spanish foreign ministry told EUobserver.

"The Spanish position can be synthesised in the following sentence: 'nothing without an agreement, everything with it', including political recognition [of Kosovo] and the establishment...

