Spain to recognise Kosovo if it gets Serbia deal

Spain would be prepared to recognise Kosovo if it clinched a deal with Serbia, Madrid has said, in the first positive signal of its kind since EU-brokered talks resumed.
"Our position is not obstructionist. It is, on the contrary, a constructive one," the Spanish foreign ministry told EUobserver.
"The Spanish position can be synthesised in the following sentence: 'nothing without an agreement, everything with it', including political recognition [of Kosovo] and the establishment...
Ekrem Krasniqi is a Brussels-based journalist and director of the dtt-net.com news agency
