Kosovo debate to dominate EU summit

After a ceremonial signing of the new Lisbon treaty, EU leaders are meeting for an unusually short end-of-the-year summit, set to be dominated by talks on Kosovo, globalisation and a brand new 'visionary' body to study Europe's future challenges.

Unlike previous top level meetings, today's gathering only has a few issues on the agenda, with diplomats expecting that the pre-cooked summit conclusions will not have to be altered too much at the end of the summit.

But the wording on ...