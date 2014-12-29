Breaking up is hard to do

For a frenzied 72 hours of campaigning, the future of the United Kingdom was under threat. The 300-year old settlement binding together Scotland and England in danger of being torn up.

A poll putting the Yes campaign marginally ahead, along with a string of others putting the campaign in a dead heat, prompted panic from Edinburgh to London.

Were Scots really about to kiss the Auld Enemy goodbye?

The consequences for British politics would be profound. Scottish independence w...